BR nursing home creates holiday cheer for residents, families

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – At Jefferson Manor Nursing Home, it is common to hear Ms. Yvonne belting out her favorite Christmas song and see residents enjoying the fresh air.

Right now they’re the world’s most at risk, but they say nothing was going to stop their Christmas cheer; like Ollie Johnson, who says she’s just happy to be alive.

“You have to take each moment as it comes and enjoy it because tomorrow’s not promised,” Johnson said.

Jerald Kent says he only has one thing on his Christmas list.

“The only thing I really want for Christmas this year is this vaccine,” Kent said.

Many nursing home residents are feeling a sense of loneliness, yearning for a warm Christmas hug from family. But some Christmas celebrations are underway with safety precautions. Families were invited to take photos with their loved ones, separated by a safety barrier.

“It kind of really brought some normalcy back to the nursing home, seeing residents smile, seeing families showing up, seeing them smile,” Matthew Karam said.

Through it, residents say they’ll remain optimistic.

“Hopefully, it’ll put a smile on someone else’s face and they’ll say if she can do that, I can do it too,” Johnson said.

