Both Slidell locations are out of donated masks for residents

Courtesy: St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 Facebook @slidellfire

SLIDELL, La. – St. Tammany Fire District #1 has announced via Facebook that they are completely out of masks for resident pick-up at both locations.

The masks were available for drive-thru pick-up staring April 29 at 9:00 a.m. Despite the rain, firefighters handed out the masks to residents at two locations in Slidell: their Headquarters location at 522 Robert Boulevard and at Camp Villere located at 34845 Grantham College Road.

90,000 masks were donated to St. Tammany Parish by the Hanes Clothing Co. and divided among the fire districts.

The masks were available on a first come, first served basis.

If you still need a mask, you are encouraged to try other locations in St. Tammany Parish. We have a list of those locations available here.

