Bonnaroo officially cancelled, despite attempts to reschedule

MANCHESTER, TN – On Thursday, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced the festival has officially been cancelled.

Bonnaroo will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled, out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and community.

Bonnaroo will return to the Farm on June 17-20, 2021 to celebrate their 20th Anniversary.

More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.

Beginning July 1, 2020, current Front Gate ticket holders will have the opportunity to refund their ticket(s) for Bonnaroo 2020 by logging into their Front Gate account and selecting the refund option before Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:59 pm ET. Refunds will be processed in as few as 30 days after July 31, 2020.

HOW TO REQUEST A TICKET REFUND:

Log into your Front Gate Tickets account using the appropriate link below

Select the “Your Account” button and then “Order History” at the top navigation bar. This will take you to your ticket purchase.

Select “View Order Detail” on the order number you wish to have refunded.

Click the “REQUEST REFUND” button at the top of your order details. It will automatically initiate the process to refund that ticket order.

To refund all tickets purchased via Pollen/Ambassadors, please CLICK HERE.

NOTE: If you purchased a Nashville Shuttle, Airport Shuttle, or Hotel package, that will be refunded by Front Gate. If you purchased Groop passes, those will be refunded by FEVO. These ticket orders will not have a rollover option, and will be automatically refunded. Your refund will be issued to your original method of payment in as few as 30 days from July 31, 2020. New packages for 2021 will be announced and go back on sale at a later date.

Ambassador Rewards

All rewards claimed for 2020 will automatically roll over for 2021, leftover points will not roll over. No further action is required on your end to keep these rewards!

All ticket holders who do not select the refund option will have their order automatically rolled over to Bonnaroo 2021. As an added benefit, should you choose to rollover your ticket(s) to 2021, we’re going to bring the Farm to you! Those who choose to roll over your ticket to 2021 will receive access to the Bonnaroo virtual festival (Sept 24-27, 2020) for free (a $50 value). This virtual Bonnaroo weekend will include some of our favorite moments from past and present, along with some special surprises. Details will be coming soon.