Blue Cross expands $0 telehealth visits with network providers

BATON ROUGE – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will now cover telehealth visits with in-network providers who offer these services at no out-of-pocket cost to members.

Initially, Blue Cross waived cost-sharing for medical or behavioral health online visits with BlueCare, the insurers telehealth platform. Telehealth visits are a good option to treat non-emergency health needs like cough, cold, pink eye, or mild stomach viruses to name a few.

But now, in addition to BlueCare, members can have $0 telehealth visits online or by phone with in-network doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians, dentists and chiropractors. Members can also have online visits with in-network physical, occupational or speech therapists.

These changes apply to members who buy their own healthcare coverage and many of those who are members of employer groups.

Members who get their insurance through an employer should check to see if $0 telehealth visits are covered on their group plans. You can check with your employer or call Blue Cross Customer Service at the number on your member ID card for more information. Medicare customers should contact Customer Service at the number on their member ID cards to find out how telehealth is covered on their plans.

For more information on what Blue Cross is doing for members during the COVID-19 situation, visit www.bcbsla.com/covid19.