Biloxi Civic Center hosting one-day, drive-up testing

BILOXI, Miss. – A drive-up COVID-19 testing and screening will take place on Thursday, April 16 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Biloxi Civic Center on Howard Avenue.

The one-day testing, hosted by Memorial Hospital, is open to all ages, primarily for those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms such as body aches, fever, coughing, sneezing, chills, or shortness of breath.

Healthcare workers will first screen for the flu. Those flu test results will determine whether to test for the Coronavirus or not. Those who are tested for the virus will be notified of their results in three to seven days.

If you plan on getting tested, you are asked to remain in your vehicle, wear a face mask, and have your driver’s license/photo ID and insurance card (if available) in hand.

According to a representative with Memorial Hospital, the hospital will seek reimbursement, but no out-of-pocket expense or co-pay will be required at time of service. Those without insurance should contact the on-site staff to review expense options.

If you have any questions, you are encouraged to call the COVID-19 hotline at Memorial Hospital. The number is (228) 867-5000.