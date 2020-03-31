Biloxi begins curfew on April 2nd

Biloxi – Starting Thursday, April 2nd the city of Biloxi will have a curfew in place. The curfew will last from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM.

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich says that other non-essential businesses that rely on close contact will temporarily close.

“Ninety-five percent of our citizens recognize how serious COVID-19 is,” Gilich says. “They should be commended for the steps they have taken to comply with the Emergency Proclamation that has been in place since March 15, 2020.”

The mayor says that the nightly curfew would not drastically impact the police department.