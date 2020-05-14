Bid to force interruption insurance to cover virus shelved

FILE – In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, file photo, a view of the nearly deserted Bourbon Street, which is normally bustling with tourists and revelers, is seen in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Like many cities around the country, New Orleans is currently under a shelter-in-place order as it grapples with a growing number of coronavirus cases. In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly sounded the alarm about how Louisiana has the third-highest rate of confirmed virus cases per capita while at the same time noting the difficulty of the small state getting supplies. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers won’t try to force business interruption insurance to cover the widespread closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican Sen. Rick Ward scrapped the proposal Wednesday as opponents argued it could crater the state’s insurance industry and embroil Louisiana in litigation. Ward sought to retroactively require insurance companies to pay for coronavirus losses since March 11 for any business that had a policy for business interruptions.

Most of those policies have exemptions for such an outbreak. Ward rewrote the bill because of the opposition.

The measure headed to the full Senate simply would require the insurance policies to include a form listing what isn’t covered.