Beware of Stimulus Check Scams: Tips from experts on spending, loans and scams.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Soon millions of Americans will be receiving stimulus checks from the government but, there are important things to know before spending the money.

Beware of scammers. While the conornavirus continues, many people are vulnerable right now and that’s when scammers prey on us consumers.

There are three things to remember. One, the government isn’t going to call you asking for personal information. Two, never give out your personal information if you do get a call. Three, if you have a loved one who is vulnerable right now, call and check on them.

It’s been about a month since most small businesses, schools and restaurants have been closed. Now concerns are rising as due day for bills is here. Now more than ever, people are depending on the promised stimulus check said to arrive in the mail soon.

“Two stimulus packages have now been signed off on. Basically three weeks ago, President Trumps office signed off on the first one which was two trillion dollars and that broke it up to the BPE program and then also the SBA,” said Ernie Burns, Ernie Burns from Burns Estate Planning & Wealth Management.

According to experts, many individuals and businesses will benefit from the stimulus package. So any small businesses, non-profits, veteran organizations or businesses with 500 employees or less can participate in the program. Also, independent contractors and self employees individuals can too.

“And ,you can qualify possibly for both depending on your situation. It leaned more towards helping everyone out there,” shared Burns.

“For the mom and pop shop out there needing to take advantage of these packages. What’s the first thing your are recommending,” asked Peyton LoCicero, reporter.

“First, apply for the BPE. Just for applying, even if you don’t get it, you get $10,000,” answered Burns. “Which is instantly forgiven. But second off go to SBA.gov by applying for that. They’ve simplified it. I know a few of you including ourselves. We started applying a few weeks back and they just changed it multiple times. Now it’s much simpler. They are on target now.”

Financial experts are expecting these loans to stimulate business overall, to keep employees working and business up and running.

Now, when you get your check in the mail, don’t rush to the bank to cash it. Experts say, make a plan before spending and one thing they say to look out for is scammers.

“The fact is that, unfortunately, bad times being out bad people in that sense. You want to make sure you are not answering the questions to people you don’t know. For example… the IRS or SBA are not going to call you or contact you and ask for your social or date of birth or banking account. They are the ones mailing out the checks. They already have your personal information.”

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. Burns says, he is expecting in about four to six months, the businesses and economy will be back to where it was prior to coronavirus.

“During that time period or even after, our economy is going to come back very strong is our projections,” said Burns.