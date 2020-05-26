Benton Smallpage is a Health Care Hero of the Day!

NEW ORLEANS — Imagine if you owned a large company that could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. What would you do?

For the president of Donovan Marine, Benton Smallpage, it was time to focus on helping others.

“We need to help where we can,” Smallpage told WGNO. “We have the expertise.”

Donovan Marine has been around for more than a century and in Smallpage’s family since 1950. The company provides a large variety of marine equipment to everyone from weekend fishermen to offshore oil companies and even ship builders.

“We were able to source close to half a million masks, both N95 and surgical masks,” Smallpage said. The masks went to area hospitals and senior care facilities.

“It feels great. I’m proud of our group,” Smallpage says of the effort.

For more on Smallpage’s work, click on the video at the top of this page. Health Care Hero of the Day is sponsored by Schonberg Care.