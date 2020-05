NEW ORLEANS – WGNO Chief Photographer Patrick Thomas went down to the French Quarter on Wednesday night, but it was barely recognizable.

An empty Bourbon Street. And empty every street. Bars, restaurants, and hotels all closed. Patrick says the view was surreal and eerie,and something he hopes to never see again.

He also said he could smell the fresh paint, coming from “Be Kind NOLA” Plywood Project.

Watch the video above for the full story.