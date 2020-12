BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- The Jefferson Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is getting creative to reunite families during the holiday season while practicing COVID-19 mitigations.

The nursing home hosted Christmas photos with their residents and families using plexiglass in between them.

“Family photos and spending the Holiday Season with your loved one might look a different these days, but we want to make sure they still happen,” the nursing home shared in a Facebook post.