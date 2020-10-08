Bars reopen for on-premise consumption in St. Tammany Parish

Mama Fox bar and restaurant owner Samantha DiStefano, center, discusses her indoor dining reopening plans with manager Akin Payne, right, as bartender Devon Schickling, left, prepares drinks for outdoor diners, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in New York. DiStefano and her staff are preparing to serve patrons indoors for the first time since the pandemic halted indoor restaurant service in March. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

ST. TAMMANY – St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced that bars may reopen in St. Tammany for on-premises consumption, under Phase 3 guidelines.

“Opening another sector of our economy is a big win for us, and for the businesses who will get to open their doors to the public again. We were set to proceed as quickly as possible to do so,” said Cooper. “As I have said since this pandemic began, my goal is to balance the health of the community with the health of our economy.”

According to the St. Tammany Parish Government, bars may open under the following guidelines:

Bars may reopen and offer tableside service only. Standing and bar service will be prohibited. Indoor capacity shall be limited to a 25% occupancy rate or fifty (50) people, whichever is less. Outdoor capacity shall be limited to fifty (50) people and only for tableside service. Tables shall be spaced in accordance with SFM social distancing guidelines. Bars and other Class AG permit holders including daiquiri shops must cease all sale and service of alcoholic beverages and close no later than 11 P.M. No person under the age of twenty-one (21) shall be allowed onto the premises. Live music is prohibited.

“Per Phase 3 guidelines, if at any time St. Tammany Parish’s percent positivity rate subsequently exceed 10% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars in St. Tammany Parish will then be closed for on-premises consumption, unless and until the percent positivity decreases to 5% or less for two consecutive weeks.”