Bars, other businesses can open Friday in much of Louisiana

Alex Billioux, head of the Louisiana Office of Public Heath, speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jeremiah Fred wears a mask while he is waiting to receive his diploma as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Masked graduates and guests take photos as the New Orleans Charter Science and Math High School class of 2020 holds a drive-in graduation ceremony as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, outside Delgado Community College in New Orleans, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Students and family got out of their cars to receive diplomas one by one, and then held a parade of cars through city streets. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Bars, massage facilities, bowling alleys, recreational pools and tattoo shops will be able to open soon in most of Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday announced a loosening of current restrictions related to the fight against the new coronavirus.

The looser rules take effect Friday but won’t apply in New Orleans, where officials have said they want more data before deciding when to further ease restrictions.

Louisiana now has had more than 40,300 confirmed cases of the disease caused by the virus. The state’s death toll rose by only four Monday, to 2,690. More than 31,700 have recovered.

Hospitalizations dropped to 661, after peaking at more than 2,100.