August 9 COVID-19 Update: More than 2,600 new cases reported during the weekend

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Since Friday, 2,653 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 131,399.

An additional 56 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,145.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,279

(increase of 176)

529

(increase of 6)



ORLEANS



10,735

(increase of 98)



562

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,103

(increase of 12)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,474

(increase of 32)



52

(increase of 1)



ST. TAMMANY



5,229

(increase of 143)



214

(increase of 11)



There are currently 1,383 infected people hospitalized, and 210 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 89,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Monday at noon.