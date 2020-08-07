August 7 COVID-19 Update: 1,500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,500 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 128,746.

An additional 61 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 4,089.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,103

(increase of 101)

523

(increase of 2)



ORLEANS



10,637

(increase of 64)



561

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,091

(increase of 10)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,442

(increase of 18)



51

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,086

(increase of 93)



203

(increase of 3)



There are currently 1,406 infected people hospitalized, and 207 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 89,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.