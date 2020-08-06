August 6 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,300 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,303 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 127,246.

An additional 50 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 4,028.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,002

(increase of 88)

521

(increase of 1)



ORLEANS



10,573

(increase of 47)



561

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,081

(increase of 14)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,424

(increase of 5)



51

(increase of 1)



ST. TAMMANY



4,993

(increase of 54)



208

(no increase)



There are currently 1,457 infected people hospitalized, and 215 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 89,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

