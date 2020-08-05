August 5 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,400 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,482 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 125,943.

An additional 41 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 3,978.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



14,914

(increase of 119)

520

(increase of 2)



ORLEANS



10,526

(increase of 39)



560

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



1,067

(increase of 9)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,419

(increase of 22)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,939

(increase of 55)



208

(increase of 2)



There are currently 1,471 infected people hospitalized, and 223 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 89,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.