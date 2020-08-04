August 4 COVID-19 Update: More than 3,600 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 3,615 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 124,461.

An additional 27 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 3,937.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



14,795

(increase of 262)

518

(no increase)



ORLEANS



10,487

(increase of 61)



560

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



1,058

(increase of 21)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,397

(increase of 22)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,884

(increase of 76)



206

(increase of 3)



There are currently 1,487 infected people hospitalized, and 240 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 74,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.