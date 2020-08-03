August 3 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,000 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 3,900 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,099 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 120,846.

An additional 17 deaths were reported overnight, bringing the total to 3,910.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



14,533

(increase of 378)

518

(increase of 5)



ORLEANS



10,426

(increase of 171)



560

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



1,037

(increase of 36)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,375

(increase of 35)



50

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



4,808

(increase of 187)



203

(increase of 2)



There are currently 1,496 infected people hospitalized, and 230 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 74,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.