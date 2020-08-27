August 27 COVID-19 Update: More than 700 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 723 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 145,637.

An additional 23 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,711.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



16,269

(increase of 42)



541

(no increase)



ORLEANS



11,279

(increase of 10)



574

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,213

(no increase)



26

(increase of 1)



ST. CHARLES



1,621

(increase of 6)



55

(increase of 1)



ST. TAMMANY



5,917

(increase of 25)



235

(increase of 4)



There are currently 914 infected people hospitalized, and 148 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 127,918 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.