August 25 COVID-19 Update: More than 500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 550 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 144,116.

An additional 33 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,656.

According to the data from the Louisiana Department of Health, Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed coronavirus cases, while Orleans Parish has the most COVID-19 related deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



16,159

(increase of 52)

539

(increase of 2)



ORLEANS



11,229

(increase of 95)



572

(increase of 3)



ST. BERNARD



1,203

(increase of 30)



25

(increase of 1)



ST. CHARLES



1,611

(increase of 40)



55

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,859

(increase of 99)



226

(no increase)



There are currently 930 infected people hospitalized, and 141 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 118,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.