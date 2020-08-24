August 24 COVID-19 update: More than 600 new cases, 18 new deaths

BATON ROUGE – There have been over 600 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths attributed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The Louisiana Department of Health updated their coronavirus dashboard just before noon with the latest statewide numbers.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 623, from 142,943 yesterday to 143,566 today. The number of deaths rose by 18, from 4,605 yesterday to 4,623 today.

The number of Louisiana coronavirus patients in the hospital stayed at 941, and there remain 152 patients on ventilators across the state.