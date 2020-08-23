August 23 COVID-19 update: Over 1,200 new cases, almost 60 new deaths

BATON ROUGE – There have been more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 additional deaths since the state updated its numbers on Friday.

There have been 1,223 new cases and 59 additional deaths, according to the latest nubers by the Louisiana Department of Health.

That brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 142,943, and the death toll in Louisiana to 4,605.

The number of patients currently in the hospital reached 941, and the number of patients on ventilators is now 152.

