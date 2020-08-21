August 21 COVID-19 Update: More than 800 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 899 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 141,720.

An additional 50 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,546.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



16,006

(increase of 42)

537

(increase of 3)



ORLEANS



11,134

(increase of 30)



569

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,169

(increase of 9)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,568

(increase of 9)



55

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,760

(increase of 43)



226

(increase of 5)



There are currently 1,051 infected people hospitalized, and 172 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 118,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Sunday at noon.