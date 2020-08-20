August 20 COVID-19 Update: More than 900 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 918 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 140,821.

An additional 28 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,496.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,964

(increase of 59)

534

(increase of 2)



ORLEANS



11,104

(increase of 40)



569

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,160

(increase of 8)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,559

(no increase)



55

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,717

(increase of 59)



221

(no increase)



There are currently 1,087 infected people hospitalized, and 178 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 118,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.