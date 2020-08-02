August 2 COVID-19 update: Over 3,400 new cases, 58 more deaths

BATON ROUGE – The state of Louisiana jumped closer to 120,000 confirmed coronavirus cases today as the death total edged closer to 4,000.

There have now been 119,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health. That’s an increase of 3,467 since the LDH last updated the statewide numbers on July 31.

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose 58, from 3,835 on July 31 to 3,893 today.

There are 1,534 coronavirus patients in hospitals right now, down 12 from the July 31 total of 1,546. One less patient is currently on a ventilator, down from 222 on July 31 to 221 today.

