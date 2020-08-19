August 19 COVID-19 Update: More than 700 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 778 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 139,903.

An additional 37 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,468.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,905

(increase of 40)

532

(no increase)



ORLEANS



11,064

(increase of 25)



568

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



1,152

(increase of 6)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,559

(increase of 10)



55

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,658

(increase of 32)



221

(no increase)



There are currently 1,160 infected people hospitalized, and 175 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 118,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Thursday at noon.