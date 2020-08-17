August 17 COVID-19 Update: More than 500 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,400 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 567 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 138,485.

An additional 19 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,403.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,815

(increase of 218)

531

(increase of 2)



ORLEANS



11,027

(increase of 128)



568

(increase of 3)



ST. BERNARD



1,141

(increase of 16)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,545

(increase of 30)



55

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,600

(increase of 171)



221

(increase of 4)



There are currently 1,226 infected people hospitalized, and 184 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 103,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Tuesday at noon.