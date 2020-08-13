August 13 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,100 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,200 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,135 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 135,439.

An additional 41 deaths were reported over night, bringing the total to 4,279.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,597

(increase of 88)

529

(no increase)



ORLEANS



10,899

(increase of 48)



565

(increase of 1)



ST. BERNARD



1,125

(increase of 5)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,515

(increase of 15)



55

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,429

(increase of 65)



217

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,320 infected people hospitalized, and 211 of those patients are currently on ventilators. Due to recent changes in federal reporting requirements, hospital related data has been delayed. LDH will update these data as soon as possible.

LDH estimates at least 103,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Friday at noon.