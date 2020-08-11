August 11 COVID-19 Update: More than 1,700 new cases reported overnight

NEW ORLEANS – More than 4,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

Overnight, 1,726 new cases were added, bringing the the total number of cases statewide to 133,125.

An additional 24 deaths were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 4,169.

Jefferson Parish leads the state in confirmed cases, while Orleans Parish has the most deaths.

PARISH CASES DEATHS

JEFFERSON



15,452

(increase of 173)

529

(no increase)



ORLEANS



10,805

(increase of 70)



562

(no increase)



ST. BERNARD



1,113

(increase of 10)



24

(no increase)



ST. CHARLES



1,492

(increase of 18)



52

(no increase)



ST. TAMMANY



5,323

(increase of 94)



215

(increase of 1)



There are currently 1,335 infected people hospitalized, and 215 of those patients are currently on ventilators.

LDH estimates at least 89,000 Louisianans have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see exactly what’s happening in your neighborhood.

The next update will come on Wednesday at noon.