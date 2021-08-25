Aug. 25 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 110 deaths overnight including a child less than a year old

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —More than 12,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 6,619 new cases overnight.

An additional 110 deaths were also reported, one of which was a child less than a year old.

The current death total for the state at 12,226.

The total number of cases statewide is now 671,237.

There are currently 2,844 infected people hospitalized, and 472 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,974,678 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,873,834 (as of Aug. 23).

According to the LDH, 90 percent of the cases verified from Aug. 12-18 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 81 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.