Aug. 23 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports nearly 11,000 new cases over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly 12,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 10,950 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 59 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 11,977.

The total number of cases statewide is now 660,804.

There are currently 2,838 infected people hospitalized, and 480 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,974,678 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,873,834 (as of Aug. 23).

According to the LDH, 89 percent of the cases verified from Aug. 5-11 are attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 80 percent of the deaths and 91 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.

