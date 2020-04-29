Audubon Nature Institute projecting to lose $21 million during COVID-19 closure



NEW ORLEANS – As a non-profit, Audubon Nature Institute relies on ticket sales, special programs, sales from concessions and gift shop, and donations to support the mission of protecting and sharing the wonders of nature.

While closed to help stop the spread of COVID- 19, Audubon’s estimated loss of revenue directly generated by visitors is approximately $21M.

This includes visitors to Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium during March, April, May, and June of 2020.