Audubon facilities to close through ‘at least March 28’

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO, L. Ronald Forman, sent out a notice explaining the closure of their facilities. Forman said, “in following with the Governor’s proclamation banning gatherings of 250 or more people, Audubon will be closing our admission facilities to the public effective tomorrow, Saturday, March 14, through at least March 28, pending any further guidance or directives from the City or State.”

All Audubon-hosted events through March 28 will be postponed/rescheduled.

General admission tickets purchased will be honored for a year from their purchase date. Our Education programs and overnights will be rescheduled for new dates when we’ve reopened.

Read the full statement below: