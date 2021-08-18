Attorney General Jeff Landry challenges the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints first preseason home game is Monday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars and even before kickoff, there’s a challenge coming from Attorney General Jeff Landry.

For the first time in more than a year-and-a-half, the Superdome can allow for full capacity on game day.

If you want a seat in the Dome, those 12 and up most show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken no more than 72 hours prior to entering. The Saints are following Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s citywide mandate which is impacting restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

According to multiple sources, the team is not offering refunds or allowing ticket holders to opt out if they do not want to comply.

Attorney General Jeff Landry took to twitter calling the move “completely unacceptable.”

Landry believes taxpayers should not fund projects at the Dome as long as policies like following the Mayor’s mandate are in place. Landry is calling on the State Treasurer and Bond Commission to block any request for the Dome until ticket holders are given a refund or an option to opt out.

State funding is just a portion of how upgrades at the Dome are being paid for. The Dome is undergoing a multi-year, multimillion dollar renovation.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District will go before the State Bond Commission to recommend lines of credit for continued improvements at the Dome.

Ultimately, Mayor Cantrell maintains her mandate is the best way forward to protect the city from COVID and to not limit capacity at events like Saints games.

“We want you here and we want you vaccinated. This is for our visitors as well. We want you to come! We’re welcoming, but we want you to uphold the values of this community,” Cantrell said.

A spokesperson for the Superdome said, “The Caesars Superdome COVID policy follows the mandated City of New Orleans Health Department COVID-19 reopening guidelines for 100% indoor capacity events.”

The Saints kickoff at 7:00 Monday night.