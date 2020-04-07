Atlanta Humane Society takes kittens to visit closed Georgia Aquarium

ATLANTA, Ga. — While the Georgia Aquarium is closed to human visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Atlanta Humane Society took some adorable kitties to check out the fishies.

The kittens’ names are Nemo, Guppy, Marlin, Bubbles, and Dory.

They aren’t up for adoption right now, but if you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, you can check out your local shelter.

Also, the Humane Society wants to remind everyone there is no evidence that pets can spread COVID-19. You should also have multiple caregiver options in place just in case you get sick and are unable to care for your pet.