At least two hospitalized for taking livestock drug, says MSDH

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued another warning on Monday about the livestock drug ivermectin. This comes after the Poison Control Center received reports of at least two individuals hospitalized with potential ivermectin toxicity.

Health leaders said the Mississippi Poison Control Center has seen an increase in the number of calls about ivermectin. They said ingesting the livestock drug to combat COVID-19 can be dangerously toxic to humans.

You should not take any medicine to treat or prevent COVID-19 unless it has been prescribed to you by your healthcare provider and acquired from a legitimate source.

Don’t take ivermectin intended for animals to prevent or treat COVID-19 (or any animal medications).

Livestock ivermectin is highly concentrated, is toxic to people, and can cause serious harm.

There are safe and effective medications to prevent and treat COVID-19 infection such as getting vaccinated or asking your doctor about monoclonal antibody treatment if you test positive for COVID-19.