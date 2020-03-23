At least 7 Louisiana nursing homes now dealing with virus

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities say Louisiana, New York and Georgia lead the nation in the number of nursing homes with coronavirus cases.

Federal officials say there are at least seven nursing homes in each of those states where confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases have been detected.

The Sunday Federal Emergency Management Agency report also tracks state caseloads in assisted living centers, showing the highest numbers in Washington state and New Jersey.

This coronavirus causes only minor flu-like symptoms in most people, who recover in a matter of weeks.