Ascension Parish to open West Bank COVID-19 testing site Monday and Tuesday

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WVLA) – Ascension Parish will open a West Bank COVID-19 testing site this week. The testing site will be at Donaldsonville Primary School located at 38210 LA Hwy 3089. The testing site will open Monday, April 27 for emergency first responders and medical providers only, then for the public on Tuesday, April 28, from 8 a.m. to noon.

According to Parish President Clint Cointment, Ascension Parish has been working with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) and the Louisiana National Guard to open a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

“We worked with the Governor’s office and the National Guard to determine the best site for the test, and decided the West Bank of Ascension was the most optimal,” said Cointment.

Cointment and the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (APOSEP) worked with state and federal officials to get the test and professionals to administer them.

“The tests are free, and people will administer their own tests inside their vehicles,” said Cointment, noting that they will offer the self-swabbing Quest test. They will be distributed by members of the Louisiana National Guard.

Ascension Parish also offered the following details about the testing site:

The test is drive-thru only. No one will be allowed to exit their vehicles, and no vehicles with pets inside will be allowed through the testing site.

Children under age 18 will not be tested.

Candidates for testing must be over 18 years of age and have a Louisiana ID.

A doctor’s order is not required.

People will be assessed once they arrive at the site. Those meeting the testing requirements will proceed to the testing area to receive a self-test kit.

Once the testing is complete, the vehicle will be directed off the site.

Any person not meeting the minimum requirements for testing will be directed off site, bypassing the testing area