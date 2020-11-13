Ascension Parish bars must close immediately after high COVID-19 positivity rate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) –Bars in Ascension Parish must close again after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Due to the parish having a positivity rate of over 10% they are no longer allowed to operate.

Between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4, Ascension Parish saw positivity rates of 12.8% and 12% for those two weeks.

Less than a month ago, Tonja Harden was relieved she could finally reopen her bar in Ascension Parish. Thursday, that quickly changed to sorrow when she found out her mom and pop bar was going to have to close its doors once again.

“This is my only income, and I’m fighting a losing battle,” Harden said. “You know I don’t know what to do anymore.”

Officials say bars in Ascension must close immediately because the parish’s coronavirus positivity rates have risen over 10% for two consecutive weeks. Harden says this time she may have to close for good.

“There’s no light in the tunnel,” she said. “At first we did see it, now we’re back dark.”

She says she doesn’t believe bars are the reason for the rise in cases. Brenda Morris is a bartender at the corner bar and says she’s furious.

“Everything’s being taken from us,” Morris said.

Morris says its unfair bars in her parish are carrying this burden.

“It’s no difference coming here and sitting at this bar than going to a restaurant and sitting at that bar,” she said.

While Ascension has already met the mark to close bars.

Surrounding parishes like East and West Baton Rouge, and Livingston are also at risk of passing that 10% mark.

Bar owners say they feel like this is a nightmare that will never end.

