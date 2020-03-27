As virus toll mounts in NY, more friction with Trump

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 25, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States Senate continues to work on a $2 trillion aide package to combat the health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump and elected leaders in New York are clashing again over the depth of the state’s coronavirus crisis.

Trump says he doubts predictions the metropolitan New York City area will need as many as 30,000 breathing machines to treat the ill.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the need is real. Meanwhile, the outbreak is taking its toll on New York City’s civil servants.

Victims include bus and train workers and a civilian employee of the New York Police Department. Hospitalizations from the virus are surging.