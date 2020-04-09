As curve appears to flatten, Edwards says keep staying home

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards worries news that Louisiana is seeing encouraging signs in its coronavirus fight could embolden people to lessen their physical distancing from others in an Easter holiday week traditionally packed with religious gatherings and crawfish boils.

The rate of new hospitalizations has slowed, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has decreased.

Edwards says he’s heartened by the data. But he says Louisianans shouldn’t return to normal life. He says the numbers could start skyrocketing if people stop staying home.

The health department says more than 17,000 people in Louisiana have confirmed virus infections. The death toll has reached 652.