As COVID-19 hospitalizations taper, more procedures allowed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials say a warden and a medical director at a state prison have died.

Warden Sandy McCain and medical director Dr. Casey McVea both worked at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Avoyelles Parish.

The state says McVea died over the weekend and McCain died Monday. Earlier Monday state officials announced they will lift restrictions on some elective surgeries and other nonemergency medical procedures on April 27.

Dr. Jimmy Guidry, the state health officer said Monday that any procedure that can be postponed without  putting the patient at risk should still be delayed. 

