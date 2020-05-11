As businesses wait, governor to announce reopening decision

US President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Louisiana Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 29, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With his stay-at-home order set to expire at the end of the week, Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce if he’ll lift restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The current statewide stay-at-home order expires May 15, and the governor has said that he’s “hopeful” he will be able to announce Monday that Louisiana will move into the first phase of reopenings on May 16.

The governor has come under increased pressure from Republicans and business owners to reopen the economy.

State economists warn the economic damage from the virus and the oil price decline will exceed Hurricane Katrina’s financial hit.