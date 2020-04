NEW ORLEANS – Earlier in the week, Governor John Bel Edwards signed the proclamation to keep all Louisiana schools closed through the remainder of the school year.

On Friday, the Archdiocese of New Orleans responded to the Govenor’s order. Read their statement below.

“In light of Governor Edwards’ closure of all public schools for the remainder of the school year, the Office of Catholic Schools, in consultation with Archbishop Aymond and Catholic School leaders, is evaluating all options to bring the school year to a close.



While it is highly unlikely we will have the ability to return to normal session, we are hopeful that we will be able to work with school communities to bring closure to their school year, particularly for our graduating seniors and 7th graders.”