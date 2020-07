NEW ORLEANS - On Tuesday, NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) announced that students will start the school year with distance learning, with the goal of returning students to in-person learning after Labor Day.

The decision to pivot to distance learning for the start of school was made based upon a review of the City’s health data trends and the advice of medical experts. Moving forward, the District will continue to monitor key indicators including the number of new cases, testing capacity, and indications of community spread. The district will assess data at the end of August to determine if in-person instruction can resume starting after Labor Day.