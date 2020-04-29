Archdiocese of New Orleans announces campus closures for remainder of the school year

NEW ORLEANS – In light of Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home extension until May 15, the Archdiocese of New Orleans has announced the closure of their Catholic school campuses for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Remote learning will continue according to each school’s calendar.

School leaders will be contacting families with specific plans for closing out the school year. The Archdiocese is respectfully asking parents for patience as school leaders work with their faculty and staff to end the year.

For families facing financial hardships in continuing tuition payments, the Archdiocese encourages you to contact your school leader for information about the possibility of applying for tuition assistance for the remainder of the school year through the established COVID-19 Tuition Assistance Fund.

Anyone wanting to assist families through this fund by making a financial gift may do so by clicking here.

For more information on the school closures or the COVID-19 Tuition Assistance Fund, you can visit the Archdiocese of New Orleans’ school website.