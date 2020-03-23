Archbishop Aymond tests positive for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, the following statement was released by Archbishop Gregory Aymond regarding his health.
Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, I have been feeling fine. Recently, I had very mild symptoms, which included fever only. Out of an abundance of caution, I took the Coronavirus test which came back positive. I have notified those with whom I have been in close proximity.
Needless to say, I have self-quarantined in order to be responsible and not affect others. I will use this quiet time for additional prayer and sacrifice for all those seriously affected by the virus. I pray to get well soon and continue ministry. In the meantime, I will be present through Facebook and the archdiocesan website with reflection on this crisis and God’s healing power.