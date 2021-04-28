April 28 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 400 new cases overnight

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 430 new cases overnight.

An additional 15 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,367.

The total number of cases statewide is now 457,326.

There are currently 307 infected people hospitalized, and 50 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,589,967 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,206,198 (as of April 26).