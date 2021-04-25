April 25 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 500 new cases overnight

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

NEW ORLEANS — More than 10,300 people have died from COVID-19 in the state of Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 544 new cases overnight.

An additional 12 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 10,336.

The total number of cases statewide is now 455,541.

There are currently 330 infected people hospitalized, and 47 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 2,522,672, while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,157,671 (as of April 25).